Eventbrite (EB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.