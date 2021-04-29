Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $266.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $269.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

