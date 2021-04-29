Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $209.16 million and $9.69 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00281397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.65 or 0.01102870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00710144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,034.92 or 1.00043504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,664,705 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,242,692 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

