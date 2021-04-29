Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.12–0.06 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%.

Shares of MRAM opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $105.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

