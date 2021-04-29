EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $543-552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.12 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.250-2.320 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,604. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.
In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
