EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.85 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of EVTC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. 472,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

