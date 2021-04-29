EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2021

Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

