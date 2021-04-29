Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

