Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 3,787,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.17. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,467.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,551 shares of company stock worth $237,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.