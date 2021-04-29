Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of EVTCY opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evotec has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $90.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

EVTCY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

