Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the March 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

