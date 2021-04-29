ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $4,181.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004417 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.31 or 0.00630060 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013544 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

