eXp World (EXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,778,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,326,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,500 shares of company stock worth $23,551,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

