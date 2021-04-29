Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.31. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

