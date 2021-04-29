Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,856 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $177.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.31. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

