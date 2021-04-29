Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $362.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.20 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $332.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $146.58 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.