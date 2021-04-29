Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.950-6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.10 EPS.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,994. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

