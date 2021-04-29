Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 31556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.50) on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Extreme Networks by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.