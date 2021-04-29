Extreme Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,128 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,632% compared to the typical volume of 758 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 5,135,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,577. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $923,000. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

