Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

