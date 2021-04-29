EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $309.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

