EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.27

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $10.84. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 216,627 shares trading hands.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

