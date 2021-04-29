Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

