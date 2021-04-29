Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a $380.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average is $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

