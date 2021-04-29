Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) received a $400.00 price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.88.

NASDAQ FB traded up $18.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.12. 1,790,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average is $276.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

