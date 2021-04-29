Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Shares of FB stock traded up $20.22 on Thursday, hitting $327.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average is $276.32. Facebook has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

