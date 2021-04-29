Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.88.

FB traded up $18.02 on Thursday, reaching $325.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The company has a market capitalization of $925.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.00 and a 200-day moving average of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

