Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $414.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.88.

Shares of FB traded up $18.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

