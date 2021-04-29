Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Piper Sandler

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $20.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.32. 2,057,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.32. The company has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

