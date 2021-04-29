Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $21.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average is $276.32. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $935.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

