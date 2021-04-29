Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.88.

FB stock traded up $18.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $925.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

