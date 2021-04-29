Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.88.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $16.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.95. 1,665,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The company has a market cap of $922.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.32. Facebook has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

