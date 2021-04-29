Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.
FB has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.54.
FB stock traded up $21.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.00 and a 200-day moving average of $276.32. Facebook has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $935.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.