Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.54.

FB stock traded up $21.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.00 and a 200-day moving average of $276.32. Facebook has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $935.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

