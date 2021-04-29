Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $410.00 at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.32. The stock has a market cap of $925.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

