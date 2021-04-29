Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $307.10, but opened at $329.67. Facebook shares last traded at $326.29, with a volume of 786,697 shares traded.

The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.07.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $925.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.32.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

