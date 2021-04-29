Fair Isaac (FICO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Fair Isaac to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $539.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.15 and a 200 day moving average of $479.70. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $327.90 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

