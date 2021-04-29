FairCoin (FAIR) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $63.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004654 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00121866 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

