Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to $685.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $630.00 to $685.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRFHF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $457.14. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $223.52 and a 12-month high of $465.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.63.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

