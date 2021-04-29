Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$700.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$675.67.

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$566.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,388. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$580.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$551.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$474.22.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

