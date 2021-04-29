Fairfax Financial’s (FRFHF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

FRFHF stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.14. 1,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $223.52 and a one year high of $465.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.63.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

