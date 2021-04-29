Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.
Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 1,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
