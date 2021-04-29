FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

A number of analysts have commented on FARO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

