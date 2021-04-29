FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Down 5.8%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.25 and last traded at $83.25. 206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 105,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
