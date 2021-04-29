FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Down 5.8%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.25 and last traded at $83.25. 206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 105,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

