Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

