FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $4,399,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of FAT stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.