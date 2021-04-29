FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Tops $40.12 on Top Exchanges (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.12 or 0.00074919 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $118.39 million and $48.82 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00079144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00820838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00097997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,702 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

