Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Position Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 3.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $33,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.75. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $103.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $10,994,050. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.