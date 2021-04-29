Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Trading 3.1% Higher

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

About Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

