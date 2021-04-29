FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $287.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.89. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

