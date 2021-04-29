FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FDX stock opened at $287.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

